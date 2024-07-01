Live music, craft, nature and fun are heading to Hatherleigh over the coming week, as the Hatherleigh Festival gets underway.
The festival takes place from July 9 to 14, Tuesday to Sunday.
There will be a wildflower walk on Hatherleigh Moor, a sheep psychology talk in Old Schools, a screening of Six Inches of Soil, a story of ‘proper’ regenerative farming, at the Community Centre and a packed programme of music. A lot of the events are already booked up, with extra capacity laid on.
Friday evening will be opened by Hatherleigh Silver Band, with a Ceildh as well as live music from Balkan band Hazaar! followed by a late night DJ set at The George Inn.
On Saturday, a full-day line up of live entertainment includes moths, bugs, bats and birds of prey, as well as street food, a local makers market, henna, glitter, dancing and an evening barbecue. Saturday night features lives music in The Square, with local sea shanty group Marinas Away, Indie-folk-dance duo The Kahunas, headliners Drop in the Ocean and many others.
There will be print workshops at Old Schools as well as a printmaking exhibition and on Sunday all are invited to help sculpt an otter in the town square – the creature chosen by the community. The workshop is free.
Festival char Callum Entwistle said: “We were overwhelmed with the community spirit and enthusiasm for Hatherleigh Festival, after a four-year break, bringing it back in July 2023. This year, as well as some fantastic headliners and a super weekend of live entertainment, we have a packed week of fringe events in store for Hatherleigh, including craft workshops, nature talks, art exhibitions, educational films and much more. The community have really got behind us too, local businesses and individuals have been sponsoring generously to enable us to put on so many events for people in the area. We really hope that in the release of our 2024 programme, everybody will find something to look forward to.”
Full details can be found at www.hatherleighfestival.co.uk or on Facebook, HatherleighFestival.