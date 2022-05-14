Hardship fund to help with cost of living

Cornwall Council has secured funding of more than £4.5m to help support households who have been hit the hardest by the national cost of living crisis.

The Household Support Fund – made available by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) – is aimed primarily at helping families and pensioners who would otherwise struggle with food and energy bills. It will provide a one-off payment of £100 to around 16,500 pensioners identified as having low incomes. They will receive a letter with a code that allows them to receive the cash payment at their nearest Post Office.

Around 15,500 families who are eligible for free school meals will also receive a one-off payment of £80 per child in primary and secondary school. This will replace the previous free school meal holiday voucher scheme and details on how to receive it will be publicised in the coming weeks.

The remaining money will be used by the council and partner organisations such as Volunteer Cornwall, Disability Cornwall and Community Energy Plus to help support those most in need.

A range of support is already available through a number of organisations and schemes, which can be found on the council’s ‘I am worried about money’ webpage. This spans everything from debt advice and job-seeking to emergency food provision, council tax discounts and crisis grants for people who suddenly find themselves struggling.