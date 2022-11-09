Gunni public toilets update

The public toilets were originally closed due to vandalism but at a recent parish council meeting it was decided to reopen them. ‘We originally closed them at weekends because we were experiencing a fair amount of vandalism’, said Councillor John Wells. ‘We’ve had quite a few representations over the last few months to open them during the weekend so we’re going to give it a go. We just need to make sure they’re being used properly and not being abused like they were before.’