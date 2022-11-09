Gunni public toilets update
Friday 18th November 2022 2:30 pm
Gunnislake public toilets are now open at weekends. (Pixabay )
THE GUNNISLAKE public toilets are now open at weekends. The toilets were opened up as of last weekend.
The public toilets were originally closed due to vandalism but at a recent parish council meeting it was decided to reopen them. ‘We originally closed them at weekends because we were experiencing a fair amount of vandalism’, said Councillor John Wells. ‘We’ve had quite a few representations over the last few months to open them during the weekend so we’re going to give it a go. We just need to make sure they’re being used properly and not being abused like they were before.’
The toilets will also be getting new Wallgate hand washer dryer machines in the New Year.
