ROAD closures are taking place in Gulworthy to allow for pothole repairs.
The road from Gulworthy Cross (the Gulworthy roundabout) to Rock Cross (the crossroads to Morwellham Quay) will be shut on Wednesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 24.
And the road from the Gulworthy roundabout to the Copper Penny Inn, part of the B3362, known as The Vig, will be shut from Monday to Wednesday, March 27 and 29.
There will also be a closure from Three Oaks Cross on the B3362 to Gulworthy Cross from Wednesday to Sunday, April 26 to 30, said Devon County Council.
The repairs are being carried out in advance of more comprehensive resurfacing work in the summer.