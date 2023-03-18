The Tamar Valley AONB is running a guided natural history group walk at South Hooe this Saturday (April 1) which is open to all.
The walk will be on the recently opened South Hooe farmland nature trail, taking place from 10.30am to 12.30pm and guided by local ecologist Martin Summers who will provide insight to the botany, birdlife and other natural highlights of the estuarine landscape.
Dogs are not allowed as this is a permissive path and those attending are advised to wear stout footwear and weather-proof clothing. On site parking is limited.