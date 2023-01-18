Tables were full at Wednesday Winter Warmer today at Gunnislake Woodland Centre where Natalie Jasper had cooked up some delicious free food for all to enjoy.
The project is in place to provide a warm space for those that may need it this winter and is a welcoming space for the community to come together between 1pm and 3pm on a Wednesday and chat whilst enjoying free hot drinks, freshly made vegetable soup, baked potatoes and not forgetting, cake.
The project is funded by Volunteer Cornwall and Livewest with much of the food being supplied by the Tamar Community Fridge and Cornwall Gleaning Network.