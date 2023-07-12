Steve, 36, an ex-plumber said: “I was diagnosed with MND in 2020 when I was 33 and after my son was born not long before. It changed my whole world in a few seconds. I had puemonia and needed a tracheostomy and had to spend nine weeks in hospital. MND is very difficult to live with. At times I wanted to give up. But I just snapped out of it. It’s importatnt to have a positive attitude. I’m a massive Man United fan and I can feel the glory days are coming back!”