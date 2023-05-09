Cornwall Council is urging rural communities and businesses to apply for funding from a new £5m funding pot.
Applications are now open for the Rural Fund to support projects that will improve the local area and the lives of residents. Funding of £200,000 to £1m is up for grabs for local projects.
The money is for investment into community infrastructure and nature-based solutions that maximise Cornwall’s unique natural assets and complement wider aims around net zero transition and nature recovery.
The Rural England Prosperity Fund, awarded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), will be delivered alongside the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Fund.
The closing date for application is July 24, 2023 and successful applicants will have until the end of March 2025 to complete their projects.
Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for economy, said:
“I urge community groups and businesses in rural areas to seize this opportunity to apply for a good amount of funding that could help them deliver projects to improve the life of residents, enhance their local area and help our economy. The Rural Prosperity Fund has been designed to reach into the most rural areas of Cornwall and Isles of Scilly so that everyone can benefit.”
Cllr Sims, Lead Member for Economy, Transport and Tourism, Council of the Isles of Scilly said:
“This is a welcome addition to the SPF funding for the Isles of Scilly and for Cornwall. If you have any ideas or plans for your business or group please consider whether this might benefit you. If you have any questions, the SPF team are over on Thursday 11 May 11-4pm at the Porthmellon Enterprise Centre to give advice and guidance.”
Martyn Alvey, Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said:
“I’m pleased to see the addition of the Rural Fund added to the existing Shared Prosperity Fund offer. This will give a boost to residents and businesses across our distinctive rural communities offering new funding opportunities for projects that specifically address rural needs. I encourage anyone interested to submit an expression of interest so we can review your idea and offer advice on how to complete the full application.”