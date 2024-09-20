In what is thought to be the biggest Gorsedh ever, 192 Bards convened in Callington; recognised for their service to preserving the Celtic identity, they paraded through the town alongside 38 banner bearers from the federation of old Cornwall societies from around the world including Australia, New Zealand and the USA, with children from Callington’s Moondance Studios who danced as flower girls at the event performing Dons an Blejyow.