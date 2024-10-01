New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Annex at Rockmount, Drake Road, Tavistock; rated on September 17
• Rated 5: Adventure Okehampton at Okehampton Youth Hostel, Klondyke Road, Okehampton; rated on September 16
• Rated 5: Bracken Tor Youth Hostel at Bracken Tor, Okehampton; rated on September 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Railway Inn at North Tawton; rated on August 16
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Harford Bridge Holiday Park at Harford Bridge Holiday Park - The Shop, Harford Bridge Holiday Park, Peter Tavy; rated on September 17
• Rated 5: Peckish! @ Harford Bridge Park at Harford Bridge Holiday Park, Peter Tavy; rated on September 17