New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Devon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Folklore Kitchen and Social, at 22 Mill Street, Chagford was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 13.
And The Three Crowns Hotel, at Three Crowns, High Street, Chagford was also given a score of five on December 13.
It means that of West Devon's 97 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 81 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.