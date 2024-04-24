A gem of a garden tucked away on the edge of Tavistock is being opened up for charity.
Ian and Jan Gasper, the owners of the Chantry, not far from Whitchurch Primary School, will be supporting both the National Garden Scheme and Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) with two open days in May.
The Chantry's garden is quiet and modest sized situated on three levels with two terraces. It is set out to make the most of the difficult terrain and maximise space.
The many flower beds are filled with perennials, shrubs, ferns and a good collection of shade loving plants.
In addition Ian and Jan have a patio full of pots, a rill with two small ponds, a fernery and more. They hope people will find plenty to inspire them in what they have created.
Jan said the two charities being supported with their open afternoon are very important.
"The National Garden Scheme gives to national charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support and Tavistock Area Support Services does so much good work in Tavistock and the surrounding villages supporting older people in so many ways and are a lifeline for so many.
"So come along and enjoy a gentle walk up through the gardens, stay for a cup of tea and delicious homemade cake and purchase a plant or two, all for such brilliant causes," she added.
The garden is open on Sunday, May 19 and Sunday, May 26 from 1.30pm-4.30pm with a £5 admission charge. Children free.