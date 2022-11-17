Funky duo DJ Moneyshot and Racakbeat return to Calstock
Following a two-year absence brought on by the pandemic, Calstock Hall are pleased to announce that the duo of DJ Moneyshot and Rackabeat aka The Allergies will be returning on Friday, November 25.
Since releasing their debut album in 2016, they’ve sharpened their skills on the turntables and in the studio, dropping one dynamite record after another. Clocking up ‘Album of The Day’ gongs, national ad campaign spots, and Radio 6 Music A-list status, the pair show no sign of stopping the fun, and they’re about to cut the ribbon on their fifth album, Promised Land. Another showcase for their feel-good funk, soul sampling savvy, and party-starting hip-hop.
Over the last year they found some light amongst the darkness, seeking out solace and release by making beautiful music, dug from old record stacks, and they can’t wait to get back on the road, letting everyone back into their world once more. From Space in Ibiza to Glastonbury festival, they’ve shook stages and rocked spots. So, if you like crazy turntable skills, hands-in-the-air beats, all mixed up with some classy crowd rocking music, then an Allergies double-decking DJ set will be right up your street.
‘The Allergies music is big, bouncy, and fat! Just how I like my funk’, said Craig Charles from BBC Radio 6 Music.
On Friday doors will open at 7pm. For more information visit: https://www.calstockhall.com/events
