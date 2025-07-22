Network Rail has issued an update on the new Okehampton Interchange Station, which is set to open next year.
The station will be the newest addition to the Dartmoor Line, connecting West Devon, Torridge and North Cornwall with Exeter and beyond.
Since work began in January, major progress has been made to create the new station.
In March, 300 metres of the single-line track was moved 90cm north to allow a new platform to be built alongside it.
New track and 20 concrete sleepers were installed in the new alignment and 1,000 tonnes of track stone laid and compacted. Drainage work also took place.
In May, 25 bored piles were driven into the ground to support the new platform, footbridge and lift.
The next major stage of work will see the footbridge and lift shaft installed in autumn. Work is ongoing to build a 200-space car park and station platform.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.