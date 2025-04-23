Free swimming sessions are being offered by two West Devon leisure centres as they stage a community open day to mark their twenty-fifth anniversary this Saturday (April 26).
Fusion Lifestyle, the charity operating Meadowlands at Tavistock, and Parklands, Okehampton, is offering free swimming and swim school assessments at both on the day.
Swim teachers will be available to meet anyone ready to learn to swim at the open days. Meadowlands Leisure Centre open day: 12 noon-3pm with free swim sessions throughout. Parklands open day: 10am–3pm with free swim school assessments at 11.15am, 11.30am and 11.45am. Inflatable swim is at 12.15 and 1.15pm.
All sessions are bookable by downloading the Fusion Lifestyle app and download a free three day pass here.