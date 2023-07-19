FREE activities for children will be taking place this summer holidays.
The Time2Move Holiday Programme will offer fun physical activities, games and wider activities plus a meal for all children.
All children aged five to 16 are welcome to attend and it is completely funded for children that are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.
Local activities will be held at Callington Community College.
For more information or to book on to an activity visit: https://www.activecornwall.org/t2mholidayprogramme/