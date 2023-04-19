A FREE pilates class is taking place at Cotehele this weekend.
The class is being held as part of the Festival of Blossom. On Sunday April 30 come and enjoy a free pilates class in the beautiful Mother Orchard at Cotehele, near St Dominick, PL12 6TA.
The instructor is highly qualified and experienced in teaching participants of all ages.
The sessions are suitable for everyone, whatever your fitness level or experience.
To join in the class, book your place and bring your own mat.
For more information about the Festival of Blossom and to book your pilates class, visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/cotehele.