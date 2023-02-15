Fourteen people have appeared in court charged with drugs supply within Devon and Cornwall.
The charges follow an investigation into suspected County Lines drug supply which resulted in nine warrants being conducted at addresses across both counties in August last year.
Eight people were arrested in East Devon and North Cornwall and items including mobile devices, vehicles, cash, and multiple kilograms of suspected drugs were seized.
Ten men and four women appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Tuesday 14 February.
Four men were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and money laundering:
Jamie Chapman, 32, of Old North Road, Hertfordshire
George Fallows, 39, of Mill Street, Ottery St Mary
Matthew Topham, 29, of Willowbank, Camelford
Jack Culip, 23, of Willowbank, Camelford
Seven people were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis:
Damien Carnell, 36, of Manstone Avenue, Sidmouth
Paul Chapman, 66, of South Lawn, Sidford
Zoe Mardon, 47, of Waters Road, Salisbury
Gary Hedgeland, 30, of SunnyHill, Ottery St Mary
Kelly Thomas, 41, Butts Road, Ottery St Mary
Matthew Harris, 55, of Albion Street, Exmouth
Jonathan Keene, 33, of Willow Walk, Crediton
Three people were charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis:
Tia Pryor-Howard, 24, of Vaughan Road, Exeter
Julie William, 57, of Manstone Avenue, Sidmouth
Scott Baylis, 42, of Albion Street, Exmouth
They have been released on court bail and are next due to appear before Exeter Crown Court on 3 March.
A total of 15 people are now charged in relation to this investigation.
Phil Fallows, 35, of Cotmaton Road, Sidmouth, was previously charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, possession with intent to supply amphetamine, money laundering and possession of criminal property.
He is currently remanded in custody to appear at Exeter Crown Court at a future date.