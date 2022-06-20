Food hygiene ratings given to two Torridge establishments

Food hygiene ratings given to two Torridge establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook
Monday 20th June 2022 8:20 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Cabin, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12a South Street, Torrington, Devon was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 20.
And Nice Ice Cream Parlour, a takeaway at Golf Links Road, Westward Ho!, Bideford, Devon was given a score of five on June 9.