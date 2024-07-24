Needy people and those struggling with high bills are being assured there remains good support in the town, despite the closure of Tavistock Food Hub after two years.
The food hub, run by Feeding Devon, announced at the beginning of July that it would have to close on Wednesday, July 24 due to difficulties, including continuing food deliveries to its weekly Wednesday meetings at Kings Community Church on Pixon Lane. Other challenges were the rising costs and a declining need.
Fewer people now need the £5 bag of food that hub members filled from donated food, which is seen as an achievement, partly due to the reduced impact of the rising cost of living.
However, organisers recognise many users will miss the hub and some people in the worst need are assured there are alternative sources of support in the town as high costs have forced some people to choose between heating and eating.
Sarah Cooper, food hub manager said: “Sadly, the cost of providing our weekly service, plus increasing difficulties covering the delivery of food, means that we have had to make the extremely hard decision to close the hub. The very desperate need for support we saw when we first opened has abated somewhat and we are thankful to see our weekly membership numbers decline, but we do realise that this will still come as a bit of a blow.”
“We appreciate that many people still need support and Tavistock is well off for help with the food bank, the community fridge and the Saturday food hub, run by Tavi Helps. So, we hope no one will lose out.”
She added: “The success of the hub has largely been down to our volunteers whose enthusiasm, helpful and welcome attitude to members has been key to people returning week after week. The members have also been very appreciative of what we have been doing and have been very rewarding to help.”
She thanked the Kings Community Church, volunteer delivery drivers and the support of fareshare and His Church, from whom food supplies are bought, while other food is donated by local businesses.
Rachael Harrison French and her mother Stella West Harding set up Feeding Devon in 2020 which created Princetown and Horrabridge hubs. All hubs save surplus from being thrown away.
Food hub user Sarah Cruise (a mother of one) who fosters children said: “I’ll really miss coming here. It’s not only saved me lots of money and made my food go further to feed the children, but I’ve also made friends, It’s become a social hub for me.”
Margaret Grylls said: “I’ll really miss the food hub. I care for my husband and it’s not only helped with our bills, but it’s my escape from being indoors and being a bit isolated, so I can socialise with my friend Sue.”
The TaviHelps food hub runs on Saturdays at the Red and Black Club in Tavistock, 11am-12 noon. More information at at [email protected] or 07545 075942. Tavi Fridge offers free surplus food six days a week from Tavistock Library.