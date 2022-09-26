Folk sisters head to Calstock Arts
FOLK sister duo, The Rheingans Sisters are coming to Calstock tomorrow night (September 30).
Nominated for ‘Best Band/Duo at the 2019 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, the sisters are a vibrant act in the British folk scene.
Rowan and Anna Rheingans are fiddle-singers and multi-instrumentalists playing the fiddle, banjo, bansitar, tambourin à cordes, voices and percussion. The duo are ‘creating playful, muscular and richly connecting music that is wholly contemporary while anchored in folk traditions’.
The winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for ‘Best Original Track’ in 2016 will be playing at Calstock Arts tomorrow night with doors opening at 7pm and the show starting at 8pm.
The duo’s life-time of deep learning of European traditions is continually re-imagined to produce beguiling new music. Older musical landscapes shape new songs that ask irresistible questions concerning our own lives.
The Rheingans Sisters have released four albums with their last album released being their critically-acclaimed fourth album Receiver in 2020.
