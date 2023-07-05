THE FIRST walkers set off this week on the new 87-mile walking route that traverses the Tamar Valley and connects the south and north coasts of the South West.
The Tamara Coast to Coast Way created by the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme is a new walking route that follows much of the River Tamar.
Linking the two coasts has also created a new 387-mile circular walking route around the border of Cornwall, Kylgh Kernow, Cornish for Circuit of Cornwall.
An official opening of the Tamara Coast to Coast Way took place on Tuesday (July 11) at the Tamar Belle Visitor Centre, Bere Ferrers where speeches were given by those involved, a cake cutting ceremony was performed and the first group of walkers set off on the new route passing underneath the iconic Calstock viaduct.
The seven-day walking route funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund broadly follows the River Tamar, the historic boundary between Devon and Cornwall from sea to source, before continuing on to the North coast. It begins at Cremyll, overlooking Plymouth Sound and finishes at Marsland Mouth near Morwenstow.
Highlights of the Tamara Coast to Coast Way include unspoilt river-valley landscapes in the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Cornwall and West Devon Mining World Heritage Site. Many short walks have also been developed along the route to enable more people to benefit physically and mentally from time spent in the great outdoors.
Will Darwall, manager of the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme said: “The creation of this stunningly beautiful new long-distance walking route will inspire people to get out there and experience this wonderful part of the country.
“People can now not only enjoy a largely overlooked natural landscape, but the walkers will also benefit local enterprises along the way, such as local B&Bs. Just get your walking boots on and go!”
Martin Howlett, chair of the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty said: “My fellow farmers and landowners welcome the official opening up of the entire length of the River Tamar Valley from ‘source to sea’ as one designated route, whilst offering a golden opportunity to both local walkers and visitors alike to explore, enjoy and truly appreciate the best of the Westcountry, its farming and natural environment, working in harmony within this special an unique landscape.’
One of the first walkers that set off on the route on Tuesday (July 11) expressed enthusiasm for a new series of walks in the area.
David Adams, a walk leader for the Tamar Valley AONB’s ‘Wednesday Wellbeing Walks’ said: “It’s great to be invited here today and to see extended walks and new walks which I haven’t done before.
“It’s also good to see new faces and those involved. The dedication of those involved is amazing, they’ve really thrown their heart and soul into the project.”
One of the key individuals involved was Steve Church who has written the guidebook alongside Mark Owen and Sue Viccars providing detailed description and directions for the route. Steve explained that the creation of this walking route has been a long time coming and one that he has hoped would be created for over 20 years.
Steve works for the South West Coast Path Association and was originally involved with creating the Tamar Valley Discovery Trail when he worked for Devon County Council.
However, he longed for the connecting of coasts which has now come to fruition thanks to the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme and National Lottery Heritage Fund. “For me it’s a real completion of a very long lost project- unfinished business going back over 20 years,” said Steve.
“I’m feeling quite chuffed about it really. It’s been a labour of love and something I’ve wanted to see achieved.”
For further updates on how the walkers are getting on, visit the Tamar Valley AONB Facebook Page.