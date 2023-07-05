Martin Howlett, chair of the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty said: “My fellow farmers and landowners welcome the official opening up of the entire length of the River Tamar Valley from ‘source to sea’ as one designated route, whilst offering a golden opportunity to both local walkers and visitors alike to explore, enjoy and truly appreciate the best of the Westcountry, its farming and natural environment, working in harmony within this special an unique landscape.’