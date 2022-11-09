Final chance to have your say on Dartmoor byelaws

Proposed changes outlaw sleeping overnight in vehicles and the lighting of barbecues and Chinese lanterns on access land. Dogs must be kept on a lead and under ‘effective control’ on all access land between March 1 and July 31 each year, to protect livestock and ground-nesting birds. A limit is also being placed of six dogs on access land at any one time. Drones cannot be flown over authority land without written permission and neither can raves be held.