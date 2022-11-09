Final chance to have your say on Dartmoor byelaws
There is a final chance to make comments on changes to the byelaws governing Dartmoor, which the authority is currently updating and simplyfying.
The amendments aim to clarify the position on issues facing Dartmoor farmers and locals, among them sheep worrying, camping in laybys, wildfires and drones.
However, the issue of wild camping is not being fully addressed yet, until a legal challenge from a Dartmoor landowner over the right of people to wild camp on his land is settled by the High Court.
The original proposals for changes to the byelaws, local laws in place since 1989, attracted 4,000 comments from the public in a consultation last year. The byelaws have now been amended taking into account of these changes and were put before the Dartmoor National Park Authority last Friday.
The public are asked to give any final comments now. They will then be changed next year, after being given the nod by both the authority and the Government.
Proposed changes outlaw sleeping overnight in vehicles and the lighting of barbecues and Chinese lanterns on access land. Dogs must be kept on a lead and under ‘effective control’ on all access land between March 1 and July 31 each year, to protect livestock and ground-nesting birds. A limit is also being placed of six dogs on access land at any one time. Drones cannot be flown over authority land without written permission and neither can raves be held.
The byelaws, local laws in place since 1989, define what can and cannot be undertaken on access land, land which anyone is free to walk on. This has existed for decades but was enlarged to include more land brought in by the Right to Roam legislation 20 years ago. Final comments are invited to [email protected], see full details at www.dartmoor.gov.uk
