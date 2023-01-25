She explained that as part of the women’s GB rugby team they would be looking to play fire crew teams from other countries, as well as teams from the Services, the police and Prison Service. ‘Our next match is on March 8 against the British Police, in Nottingham. They try to pick the fixtures all over the UK, which for us being down here in Devon are all quite far away. I have played for the firefighters’ squad [for Devon and Somerset] for years, but this is the first time they have had a GB firefighters team so we have made history with that really. We should be having fixtures against Sweden and France’