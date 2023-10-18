The proposal is for 18 PV panels, a shed to house equipment, a greenhouse and a shepherd’s hut at Troubadour Barn, Higher Lowton (application number 2569/23/FUL). Applicants Chris and Jane Hunt, who live on land next door to the site are proposing to use the greenhouse for growing plants and the shepherd’s hut as a home office.
As statement from planning consultants Aspire Planning Solutions said: “The proposal will have no adverse impact upon the outlook or amenity of neighbouring properties, the character and appearance of the nearby area or in any other way that could be considered to outweigh the benefits of the development significantly and demonstrably.
“Troubadour Barn is a relatively small property within a large plot. The works proposed are commensurate to the scale of the property and there are no specific policies in the development plan that would restrict the development here.”
Also among this week’s planning applications is a proposal to demolish two outbuildings and build a new hom on land beside existing property Five Acres off Woolacombe Road, Bere Alston (3349/23/FUL). The application has been submitted by Mr and Mrs C Cox. Five Acres is on the eastern side of Bere Alston and the plot for the proposed house is alongside it. The family of four who are applying to build the house are currently living with the owner of Five Acres.
It is described in the applications as a modest family dwelling with three bedrooms, with most of the accommodation to be on the ground floor and two bedrooms under the pitched roof on the second. It will be build with roof mounted photovoltaic (PV) panels and an air source heat pump for heading and hot water. An electric vehicle (EV) charging point is also proposed.
A statement with the application states: “The house has been sensitively designed to sit well in its surrounding landscape and respond to its rural setting. It will replace two unattractive and poor quality agricultural buildings and will improve the appearance and character of the are. It wil also provide a new, high-quality home for a loccal family.”
Other planning applications to West Devon Borough Council include:
Home extension, 16 Barton Hill, North Tawon —E https://apps.westdevon.gov.uk//PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/232646.
Remove outbuilding and replace with garden shed and lawn, Tavyside Models, 11a Mount Tavy Road, Tavistock – https://apps.westdevon.gov.uk//PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/233369