Also among this week’s planning applications is a proposal to demolish two outbuildings and build a new hom on land beside existing property Five Acres off Woolacombe Road, Bere Alston (3349/23/FUL). The application has been submitted by Mr and Mrs C Cox. Five Acres is on the eastern side of Bere Alston and the plot for the proposed house is alongside it. The family of four who are applying to build the house are currently living with the owner of Five Acres.