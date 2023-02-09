Phil’s collaboration with Bill McPherson after his 1966 training run led to the founding of the Two Bridges Race, one of the real classics of Scottish ultra-distance running: everybody who was anybody in the sport, from all over the British Isles and even further afield came and raced it. It became Scotland’s most famous ultra-distance marathon and was run 38 times between 1968 and 2005, before it unfortunately came to an end due to road-works and a lack of organisers and helpers. Although it wasn’t exactly the same course that had inspired Phil, the race took competitors through spectacular and testing landscapes. The overall distance was 36 miles 158 yards (58.082km) from 1968 to 1985; and then 35 miles 498 yards (56.783km) from 1986 onwards. From 2004 the race was known as the Two Bridges Multi-Terrain Challenge and included 12 miles of trail, 9 miles on the track and 14 miles on road. Unfortunately, the Two Bridges race folded in 2005, mainly due to lack of support in the area and nobody coming through to replace the ageing race committee members.