To mark Fairtrade Week Monday February 27 to Sunday March 12 the competition is open to three age categories: under 11, 11- 16 and 16-21. The theme is ‘what does Fairtrade mean to you?’ Fairtrade is a movement where shoppers can support small scale food producers who use sustainable methods by buying their products - marked with the Fairtrade logo. Entry forms can be collected from Tavistock Library and this Saturday (February 25) artists can pop into the library to use art materials to create their entry. All entries will be displayed in the library from Monday, March 13.