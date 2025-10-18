EXETER City Council’s Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery (RAMM) has been awarded a grant from the Government’s Museum Renewal Fund, a fund supporting the sustainability and development of museums across the UK.
The grant of £114,202 will help RAMM continue its mission to inspire, educate, and engage the community through its diverse collections and programming.
The funding will help improve RAMM’s income-generating activities, including the museum’s shop, cafe and retail website. This activity will support RAMM’s resilience in the face of current challenges that many cultural organisations across the nation are facing.
RAMM not only holds and cares for Exeter’s collections and displays them for visitors, but also acts as a hub for local communities.
The museum hosts free and low-cost events, creates a dynamic engagement programme for local groups, supports artists across the region, and operates a busy schools programme – all of which requires vital funds.
Exeter City Council proudly supports and manages Exeter's museum. Like many other local authorities, it is facing significant financial challenges.
Cllr Bob Foale, Exeter’s lead for Arts, Culture and Tourism said: “This grant is a testament to the value of civic museums and the work RAMM does to connect people with culture, history, and ideas.
“While it is a welcome boost that will help us build resilience and continue serving our audiences in meaningful ways, we must acknowledge that civic museums across the country are still facing significant challenges. Continued investment and advocacy are essential to ensure our sector thrives.”
Jon Finch, chair of the English Civic Museums Network which lobbied for the fund, said: “In addition to their cultural and social value, museums play a vital role in the economy. As a sector, with many institutions that are civic in nature, museums have been shown to deliver over £1.45 billion of economic output locally, regionally and nationally.
“This equates to approximately £3 of economic return for every £1 of public sector investment.”
RAMM extends its gratitude to DCMS and Arts Council England for their continued support and recognition of the essential role museums play in public life.
