So, in a Tavistock cafe, he unveils his latest plan — to recreate the 90-mile cross-country ski cross the bleak Norwegian tundra by WWII Norwegian resistance fighters after sabotaging a Nazi heavy water plant. The occupied plant, in the remote Rjukan, near Telmark, was part of a plan by the Nazis to make an atomic bomb and the story was told in the film The Heroes of Telemark.