He IS the famous rowing veteran Royal Marine amputee who will not stop pushing the mental and physical boundaries.
Lee Spencer, who lives at Horrabridge, is planning a new series of adventures to continue his mission to show how people should not be defined merely by their disability — while also raising funds to allow ex-service personnel to undertake challenges like him.
He attempted his own unique long-distance challenge last year — the UK Triathlon, but was let down by a combination of his above-knee amputated leg and weather.
But having found fame with two Atlantic rowing crossings, he is now raring to achieve more — including a cross-Channel relay, a long-distance ski and a solo cross-Channel swim.
It is rare to find Lee sitting down, but it helps to indulge his love of real coffee while he recovers from some skiing blisters before his next project.
So, in a Tavistock cafe, he unveils his latest plan — to recreate the 90-mile cross-country ski cross the bleak Norwegian tundra by WWII Norwegian resistance fighters after sabotaging a Nazi heavy water plant. The occupied plant, in the remote Rjukan, near Telmark, was part of a plan by the Nazis to make an atomic bomb and the story was told in the film The Heroes of Telemark.
Although he is a trained ski instructor and regular commando arctic warfare specialist on NATO missions deterring the Russians, he has not skied since the loss of his leg after being hit in a road accident when he was helping at an earlier crash.
‘I’ve just got some blisters from some downhill skiing, part of getting back on skis and learning to turn and use my balance — all with one leg.
‘l already have higher than average upper body strength due to compensating for my injury, but I need to improve it for skiing, so I’m cycling and walking lots on Dartmoor as training.’
The six-day ski, from Finse to Rujkan will be preceded by a three-day training ski. Meanwhile, trained ski instructor Lee explains his motivation taking part with a doctor, guides and other wounded or injured serving and former service personnel.
‘I do this because I want to show that no one has to be defined by their disability and that anyone can live their best life by adapting and not accepting your supposed limitations.
‘I also raise funds for charities that enable wounded or injured serving and non-serving military personnel to rediscover their spirit of adventure which is ingrained into us all.’
Lee is raising funds for the charity 65deg North. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ 65degreessheroessoftelemark