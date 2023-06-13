Lee first rowed the Atlantic as part of the world’s first physically disabled crew of four to row any ocean and has since attempted a swim of the English Channel and a unique UK triathlon devised by himself, but: ‘I tell children in schools that they should dare to dream and learn from failing. Above all, it’s possible to do anything you want to. If you want to be a professor or a doctor or a Marine, then don’t listen to anyone saying that you can’t. If I can be a Marine and work undercover in Afghan and then row across the Atlantic, then anyone can do anything if they really want to.