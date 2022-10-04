Tidy Tavi celebrates 11 years
Tidy Tavi volunteers celebrated the community Litterpick group’s 11th birthday last Saturday at Meadowlands Pool Tavistock with chocolate cake and ‘fizz’ before setting out to help clear litter from Tavistock streets.
The litterpick group was started by community minded residents, Pamela Steele and Jane Miller in October 2011 and joined by keen volunteers, many of whom still attended regular monthly litterpicks.
Tidy Tavi organisers Steve Hipsey and Jeff Moody said:, ‘It is so wonderful that our volunteers have continud to support Tidy Tavi over the years and it is very encouraging to see youngsters volunteering to help too.
As well as collecting litter, it’s a great way to meet new friends and get some exercise in the open air.’
The group estimate that they have collected in excess of 40 tonnes of litter which has been carelessly tossed onto the streets of Tavistock.
Volunteers are always very welcome and can join the Tidy Tavi group on the first Saturday of each month meeting at Meadowlands Pool at 10am. All equipment is provided.
Pictured above left are volunteers from the Tidy Tavi group at the birthday celebrations and litterpick.
