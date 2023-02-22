Reports have been produced for Gunnislake Clitters Mine, New Consols Mine, Okel Tor Mine, Gawton Mine, Holmbush Mine (Winsor Lane), Tamar Canal Lock and WW2 Landing Craft Grid at Saltash using specialist contractors and volunteers. All of these sites are on the Heritage at Risk Register and the recommended work will move them closer to being removed from the register, whilst ensuring they remain in their current conditions at least. The findings will also help the site owners to look for further funding in order to carry out essential repairs and the Tamara team will also help with that.