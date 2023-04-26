Tavistock Refillery CIC (community interest company) has recently been set up by a new committee of seven former customers of The Jar, who want to bring the shop back to its Market Street premises. They want to bring back a shop where plastic packaging is not needed, goods are ethically sourced and where those who drop in can learn new ways to make positive choices when shopping. For the shop’s re-introduction to become a reality, the group are looking to obtain the required funding — approximately £10,000 — before the end of May.