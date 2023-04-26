A GROUP of environmental enthusiasts are striving to bring a zero waste service shop back to Tavistock, following the closure of the town’s only store in February.
Tavistock Refillery CIC (community interest company) has recently been set up by a new committee of seven former customers of The Jar, who want to bring the shop back to its Market Street premises. They want to bring back a shop where plastic packaging is not needed, goods are ethically sourced and where those who drop in can learn new ways to make positive choices when shopping. For the shop’s re-introduction to become a reality, the group are looking to obtain the required funding — approximately £10,000 — before the end of May.
A provisional outline would see it run as a not-for-profit model run by volunteers in order to keep costs down and create community involvement, with only one part-time emloyee managing the shop. The group has set up a Crowdfunding page set up which can be shared and donated to until May 27, with those interested in volunteering also welcome to put themselves forward.
Katherine Wing, a member of Tavistock Refillery CIC who is working hard to rally public support, said: ‘All monies will be reinvested in the shop or in projects which benefit the community. We’re not looking to compete with other local businsesses who offer services like refills for example, instead we can signpost people to them, for example one company in the town offers refills for washing up liquid so we won’t stock that.
‘We’ve already had people come forward to offer their time to volunteer going forward and others get in touch saying they hope it succeeds. Jar were helpful in connecting interested people and they’ve been really supportive.’
Committee members would also like the shop to act as an information hub which would offer practical advice on living more sustainably, running events and offering opportunities which would explore ways of building an environmentally-friendly community mindset.
Katherine said: ‘We’re looking to open as soon as we can — before or during the summer. We’re really positive about encouraging the use of zero or low plastic use and plastic packaging and we want to continue provide such a facility for the people of Tavistock as we think people of the town are also keen to see it retained.’
The Crowdfunding page can be found at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/tavistock-refillery-zero-waste-shop#start and anyone interested in volunteering to help with the running the store — or wanting to find out more — can get in touch with the committee by emailing: [email protected]