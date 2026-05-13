Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
If life feels restrictive, it may be because you’re tired of always being available to everyone. Restlessness signals change within. Resist rushing big decisions. Instead, focus on finances, set a clear goal and work out the practical steps needed. Channelling your energy wisely now brings lasting benefits.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Money matters take centre stage and you may notice income rising or spending increasing. Even so, you’re careful rather than reckless. Comfort and beauty remain important, especially at home. Effort spent improving your surroundings feels worthwhile and reassuring, helping you create the stability and ease you value most.
Gemini (May22/June21)
The weeks ahead promise a lively pace with plenty to do, people to see and ideas to share. Plans gather speed through meetings, study and short trips. Your urge to communicate intensifies, while writing, reading and creative projects become more rewarding and absorbing than usual.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Make the most of opportunities coming your way. You’re already progressing steadily, but now is the time to stretch further and set new aims. Picture the life you want a year from now and be specific. Clear intentions today become the first step towards future success.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Your popularity rises and social or group activities add brightness to the week. Friendships, clubs and shared interests feel especially rewarding. Talk openly about hopes for the future, as helpful feedback will come your way. The clearer you are about your dreams, the more useful others’ suggestions become.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
People in authority are noticing your talents and contribution. Though unexpected, the spotlight suits you well now. You don’t need to overdo anything; simply being yourself makes a strong impression. Taking on extra responsibilities feels natural and gives you a valuable chance to use your gifts wisely.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Travel, study, publishing or media opportunities inspire you now. Plans forming over the next few weeks broaden your world and introduce you to fresh ideas and interesting people. New knowledge could open unexpected career paths. Whatever your ambitions, think big and give yourself permission to aim much higher.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Your attention turns to shared finances, legal concerns and assets connected with others. This is a useful time for sorting out lingering practical matters. At the same time, powerful emotions rise to the surface. Whether the focus is money or romance, the coming days promise intensity and significance.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Partnerships and close friendships need more attention now. Decisions involving other people encourage you to understand both them and yourself more deeply. Those nearest to you reflect your own style of relating, helping you learn what matters most to them. Honest interest strengthens bonds and deepens mutual understanding.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Energy is plentiful and you are determined to make progress in important tasks. Hard work brings satisfying results and your sense of purpose keeps you focused. This is also a good time to improve your health. Looking after yourself now will prove especially rewarding in the future.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
If a chance to escape routine appeared, you would seize it gladly. Romance, friendship and creative pursuits are your main focus now. Social or sporting events lift your spirits, while artistic talent flows strongly. If your work involves creativity, this can be an especially productive and enjoyable time.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Home, family and personal matters take priority now. Discussions with relatives or housemates may shape important choices, especially if relocation is on your mind. Property or legal issues could arise too. Amid all this, quiet evenings at home feel especially comforting and family experiences bring deep fulfilment.
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