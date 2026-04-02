Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Follow your urge to try something new and don’t let naysayers put you off. If it costs you an argument, you may still feel it’s worth it. Your Fire sign speed helps you stay calm in a crisis, winning quiet respect. On the 24th, an unexpected message brings a surprising twist.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
While you quietly plan your future, Venus nudges you towards creative treats and maybe a little wardrobe magic. Time with loved ones promises happy memories, and peace can be made with those you’ve clashed with. Your tact in difficult situations impresses powerful people, so soak up this sweet support.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Your long-term plans are shifting and it’s a good moment to huddle with loved ones and rethink shared goals. A hopeful mindset attracts lucky breaks and by the 20th, you sense life turning a corner, perhaps in career and in love. Late-week events show how strongly you all stand together.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Late-night doubts about loyalty may say more about your insecurities than anyone’s actions. Hold back on accusations and gather facts first. By the 22nd you see you can rely on your partner and trusted friends. On the 24th, quiet discoveries behind the scenes could give you a subtle advantage.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A lively social scene boosts your confidence as invitations multiply. An intriguing text brings a close connection to life and speaking openly about your feelings brightens romance. Enjoy the fun, but be honest about how certain foods and drinks affect your wellbeing and don’t push your body too far.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You’re usually happy in the background, but this week you’re ready to speak up. If a colleague or housemate lets you down again, you won’t stay silent. You’ll calmly call them out and, realising how you feel, they’ll look for ways to make amends and rebuild your trust.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
A surprise opening nudges you to reshuffle your plans and you’re glad you did. Support surrounds you and the mood is encouraging, helping you make the most of lucky breaks. Success lifts your spirits, and if doubts creep in, heartfelt feedback from loved ones reassures you you’re on track.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Life could feel like your busiest week yet, with demands coming from all angles. Normally cool under pressure, even you may feel stretched, juggling task after task. Still, there’s comfort in knowing this whirlwind has an end point and everything will eventually slot neatly into place.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You’re relishing exciting experiences and attracting fascinating people into your world. Mars encourages fun, flirtation and playful adventures in travel, sport or the arts. A money-making opening appears, perhaps linked to a beautiful purchase that’s both a joy and a smart investment. Enjoy mixing pleasure with progress.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
A sudden urge to improve your surroundings could see you decluttering indoors or sprucing up the garden. Family time increases as you work side by side and a housemate happily supports your ideas. An unexpected gift reveals someone’s warm feelings and you start viewing this connection in a new light.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Plans twist in surprising ways and life feels a little surreal. Mars boosts your communication skills, helping you speak up with clarity as you chase personal aims. You’re especially sharp if you work in sales, media or driving. By week’s end, you may treat yourself to new tech or gadgets.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Recent choices have increased your spending and you’re starting to feel it. Now you’re keen to boost income and manage money more mindfully. Decluttering brings both order and perhaps a little extra cash, as you release what you no longer need and cherish what truly serves you.
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