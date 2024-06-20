The former Mount Kelly College student said: “Jo is also a seasoned actor and is still inspirational for me. She was effectively my mentor and she remains a good friend. I learned so much from her. I came back from backpacking in my trainers in the Himalayas and on the beaches in Thailand on my gap year before studying English and Drama at at Warwick University. I asked to shadow the director at the Barbican for a production of Macbeth which only had eight cast members for a show in the Royal William Yard.