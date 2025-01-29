A West Devon artists’ group is showing off its impressive multimedia talent with an exhibition at Hotel Endsleigh, Milton Abbot near Tavistock later in February.
Visitors can discover the group Artansa’s creativity in a celebration of local artistic talent in a picturesque setting.
Artansa’s Art at Endsleigh is a three-day event bringing together local artists from Tuesday-Thursday, February 25-27, where art enthusiasts and curious visitors alike are invited to explore a diverse array of works while connecting with the talented individuals behind them. Open daily from 10am to 4pm, the event offers free admission.
Princetown sculptor Nick Bennett said: “The event promises a warm, inspiring atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid collector, a lover of the arts, or simply curious, Art at Endsleigh is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the rich artistic talent within our community.
The exhibition will feature an eclectic mix of original paintings, prints, intricate sculptures, expressive textile art, and exquisite handcrafted jewellery.
Many of the artists will be on hand to share the stories, techniques and inspiration behind their work, giving visitors an insider’s glimpse into their creative processes.
Nick added: “‘Art at Endsleigh’ isn’t just an exhibition—it’s a chance to meet the artists, hear their stories and appreciate the incredible creativity Devon has to offer. The stunning setting of Hotel Endsleigh makes it all the more special.”
Visitors to the exhibition can also take a stroll through the grounds of Hotel Endsleigh.