She’s a great pop songwriter and that’s similar to what I’m used to performing. She’s very specific in her technique and the way she writes so it was fun to get into her way of playing. And I was already a fan. I had her Tapestry album on vinyl from when I was a kid. My granddad gave it to me when I was seven or eight years old so I’ve been listening to her music for a long time. She wrote so much for so many other singers and musicians. A lot of people don’t realise how much music she actually wrote and who she wrote for. That’s a great thing in the show, that you get to see how much she contributed to the music industry.