Princetown ceramic Sculptor Nick Bennett is exhibiting at the National Trust’s Cotehele House near Saltash.
He is showing off his largely animal-inspired pieces in the Bull Pen Gallery after a request from the curator Allison Cowen.
Pride of place will be his BFB (Big Friendly Bull) statement piece, at about two by two feet – a large ceramic sculpture.
The gallery spotted Nick's work online and contacted him directly as they felt that his pieces celebrated the historical purpose and name of the gallery.
Nick said: "I am immensely proud to be selected by this National Trust gallery, one of only two that are wholly owned by the trust itself, as I have been a lifelong member and love the organisation. it's an honour to represent the trust as well as its ideals and ideologies.”
His work is being shown alongside other talented artists’ paintings, prints, sculptures, jewellery, textiles and other media.