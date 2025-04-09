An afternoon of '90s nostalgia is promised with the Corrs’ guest Natalie Imbruglia who rose to fame in the mid-1990s for her role in the TV soap Neighbours, before a debut album ‘Left of the Middle’ in 1997. The album's lead single ‘Torn’ became an international hit, Natalie released six studio albums and sold more than ten million copies worldwide, winning eight ARIA Awards, two BRIT Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one Silver Clef Award and three GRAMMY nominations. She will set the tone for what promises to be a beautiful prelude to The Corrs.