Folk-tober comes to Calstock Arts
Calstock Arts has three stellar folk performances lined up this month for Folk-tober.
On October 15 Ye Vagabonds will be gracing the stage.
Brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn grew up playing music together and after moving to Dublin in 2012, they quickly became a staple of the live music and session scene, playing their own original songs and Irish & British folk songs.
Since then, they have launched three albums and an EP, all to critical acclaim.
They won the BBC Radio Two Folk Award for best traditional track in 2019, and then swept the boards at the RTÉ Radio One Folk Awards where they won best traditional track, best group, and best album.
Their latest album released this year was described as ‘A cavern of delights… A labyrinthine treasure trove’ by The Irish Times.
John McCusker and his band join Calstock Arts for his 30th Anniversary Tour on October 20. Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed the celebrations, but John is excited to get to perform music from across those years.
He has won numerous awards including the coveted BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards musician of the year in 2003 earning praise from reviewers and fellow musicians. Since 2008 John has been a member of Mark Knopfler’s studio and touring band, performing on big stages around the world including Madison Square Garden and the Royal Albert Hall. He also works with numerous other artists as a producer.
Jacob & Drinkwater, complete Folk-tober on October 23. The UK alt-folk duo have been called ‘stand out new folk’ by BBC6 Music and ‘inventive and thrilling’ by R2 Magazine. Jacob’s sweeping vocals never fail to captivate, delivering many a spine-tingling moment; the fluidity and precision of his finger-picking underpinned by Drinkwater’s nimbly rhythmic double bass.
