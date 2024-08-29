LIGHTS, action camera - there’s something for everyone to view at a moorland town’s film festival later this month.
Tickets are now on sale for the 13th annual Chagford Film Festival, which kicks off on September 23 with a rather special curtain raiser for the first night.
‘Our opening night’s Gala Performance will be the Royal Opera House performance of Carmen,’ said Clare Stanton one of the event’s volunteer organisers.
‘We’re encouraging people to dress up and enjoy a glass of bubbly when they arrive to they can view in style.’
There’s an exciting variety of films scheduled to play across the week at the town’s Jubilee Hall and The Globe.
The choice ranges from box office hits such as The Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (which also shows at Spreyton Village Hall on September 27), Back to Black and Wonka, to the less famous but highly acclaimed – and awarded - films including That They May Face the Rising Sun, In Your Own Skin, Come As You Are and Scrapper, plus two powerful and psychologically challenging films Zone of Interest and Don’t Look Now.
‘A first for the festival this year will be two films shown in 3D,’ continued Clare. ‘The Walk and Godzilla v King Kong will be the hopefully really stand out when they are shown on September 24.
‘We are also having a special ‘Dartmoor Day’ on the September 25, supported by Dartmoor Brewery, including options for a film-themed guided walk around Meldon Quarry.
‘Films made featuring local actors, including Adrian Edmundson in The Supergrass, will be shown, and Dartmoor films made and introduced by Chris Chapman, plus well-known local characters including Tich Scott and Chris Walpole, presenting tall tales such as the story of The Hairy Hands.
‘The highly-regarded environmental-themed films Six Inches of Soil and Wilding consider some of the current pressures and opportunities in farming and are a thought-provoking watch; they will be introduced by members of the local farming community.’
National Theatre productions also star during the week – including the highly acclaimed Prima Facie with Jodie Comer, and the wonderful, animated film Sing, which is the children’s film on the Saturday morning.
The festival’s fabulous closing night extravaganza on September 28 is from 6pm outside the Globe, with music and dancing – and is open to all as a free event. Closing film for the event will be the National Theatre production of Life of Pi, filmed live in London’s West End and featuring state-of-the-art visuals, will be screened at 7pm.
Adult tickets are priced from £8 and the children’s film on the final day is £4 per child.
For further information and ticket details see the website www.chagfordfilmfestival.com.