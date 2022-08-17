Celebrating golden ‘windfall wine’
Summer is one of the best times of year to explore Dartmoor. The days are long, the scenery is breathtaking and it will definitely be a boost to your wellbeing.
But if you ask me, the best thing about summer is the alfresco drinking and dining.
Our pub is perfectly located for you to enjoy the best of the season, take in some fresh air on a walk or day trip with the family, followed by beautifully prepared food and drinks.
The Royal Oak at Meavy is well known for having a great range of scrumpy ciders. We normally have four or five scrumpy ciders available all year round, including a perry. (Pear cider)
Come August bank holiday we increase that to twenty-plus scrumpy ciders, all from local West Country cider makers, like Sandford Orchard’s, Norcotts and Hunts
So why not drop in and give one or two a try. We have traditional apple ciders, pear and fruit ciders….like cherry, blackberry and elderflower.
To go with the scrumpy ciders why not order a cheese board with a selection of local cheeses and homemade bread.
There are plenty of outside tables over looking the village green making it quite the peaceful sun trap! Why not pop down and see what’s on offer.
Our freshly prepared range of salad bowls and sharing boards are full of vibrancy and flavours! Our menu also includes a range of burgers, grills and homemade freshly made pizzas.
You can reserve tables within our lounge bar where we serve brunch, lunch and dinner. Please note we don’t reserve the outside tables.
The sunny season is about getting outdoors, spending time with friends and family and of course enjoying a cool drink or two in the sunshine. Try our flavoured iced coffee’s or a pint of refreshing fizzy cider. We also stock a great range of scrumpy cider’s from Devon orchards plus fine cask ales, all from Devon breweries.
If Gin is your thing, we have a fantastic selection. Just add ice, fresh fruit and tonic….
Plus a friendly and efficient service, summer days don’t get much better.
Scrumpy is a type of cider originating in the West of England, particularly the Westcountry. Traditionally, the dialect term ‘scrumpy’ was used to refer to what was otherwise called ‘rough’, a harsh cider made from unselected apples.
Today the term is more often used to distinguish locally made ciders produced in smaller quantities and using traditional methods, from mass-produced branded ciders.
