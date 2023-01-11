Buckland Monachorum Drama group’s next production is the comedy Tipping Point by Vince Jones and James Cuthill. The action takes place in the Crudley Recycling Centre, where Chantelle arrives for her first day at work.
Ron and Reg show her the ropes, including some nefarious sidelines which she is able to turn into charitable causes, whilst also dealing with the customers. Along the way, we meet Vicky, Steven, Anthea, Tom and Lizzie, who all have their own reasons for visiting the centre.
The cast are Chantelle – Charlotte Heaslip, Reg – Tim Price, Ron – Keith Coventry, Anthea – Bella Geen, Victoria – Janet Larkin, Steven – Nick Maxwell, Lizzie – Paula, Tom – Andy Trzcinski and director – Sheila Phillips
Performance dates are January 26, 27 and 28 in Buckland Monachorum Village Hall. For more information go to www.bucklandmonachorumdramagroup.co.uk