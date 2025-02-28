ANCIENT myths and legends will be brought to life in a touring show that will be playing at several venues across West Devon this month.
‘Chasing Crockern’ blends storytelling for adults with the sounds and voices of Dartmoor to bring the spirit of the moor alive in a new way for today’s audiences.
Guided by storytellers Sara Hurley and Lisa Schneidau, you’ll hear ancient creation myths and medieval legends, folktales, and everyday adventures in a show that blurs the boundaries between folklore and reality.
On a stormy night on Dartmoor, a midwife is awoken by a strange-looking man whose wife needs urgent help. Driving at breakneck speed through lanes that become increasingly unfamiliar, she arrives at a mysterious old cottage where things are not quite what they seem. As mist rolls over ancient granite, tors move and rivers speak, the midwife realises that this midnight call for help has had some unexpected consequences …
Whether Dartmoor feels like home or remains a mystery, this performance invites you to immerse yourself in its stories and uncover its timeless magic — revealed, reimagined, and alive.
Chasing Crockern takes its name from famous local Victorian writer Sabine Baring-Gould's tale of Old Crockern. The performance has emerged from a series of community events, school workshops, story walks, and talks with elders across Dartmoor over the past year.
Generously supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England, using money raised by National Lottery players, this project is a collaboration between Dartmoor-based storytellers Sara Hurley and Lisa Schneidau and Devon arts charity Villages in Action.
The show opens on March 7 at Princetown Community Centre then visits Cornwood Village Hall (March 8), Ashburton Arts Centre (March 14), Bovey Tracey’s Wickham Hall (March 15), Jubilee Hall in Chagford (March 21) and Okehampton’s Charter Hall (Match 22).