Tavistock College students excel in prestigious exams
Wednesday 5th October 2022 4:00 pm
The students with their certificates and head of performing arts Eva Pearson ()
Students with talents that could mark them for careers on the stage or in concert halls have excelled in exams for a prestigious London performing arts academy.
The four Tavistock College students, pictured left with their teacher, head of performing arts Eva Pearson, all received the top grades of distinction and merit in their exams with LAMDA – the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.
The students took exams in public speaking, acting and spreaking of verse and prose.
