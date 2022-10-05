School offers family support
TAVISTOCK College is running free late buses for students and helping the foodbank in a bid to address the cost of living crisis.
Tristan Muller-Forster, principal of Tavistock College, said: ‘We entirely appreciate this is a challenging time for many families and we have therefore put in place a number of measures to help support our students and the wider community.
‘This includes running free late buses after our extra-curricular programs to ensure that no one is disadvantaged and unable to take part, and the continuing presence of our preloved uniform store, which is available to families throughout the year.
‘More widely, we are continuing to work with Tavistock Foodbank, and recently provided donations through our Harvest Festival.
‘The college is focused on ensuring students’ day-to-day experience of school can continue to run as smoothly as possible, despite the challenges posed by rising energy costs. As such, we are taking practical steps to curb our usage — for example through having set times when out PCs turn off automatically - and will continue to work with our staff and students on saving energy where and when we can.
‘Above all, we are here to support our students, staff and the wider community, and would really like to underline that our door remains open to any of our students’ families should they need support.’
