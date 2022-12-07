The NSPCC advisor reported: ‘During my last visit, most areas I audited were very positive. In this update it was clear from the outset there was a professional acceptance of the recommendations made by Ofsted and a desire to continue improving safeguarding at the college. The Ofsted visit had impacted staff, but it seems to have provided a catalyst, particularly to the SLT, to not sit back but strive for further excellence. I am confident this team will achieve and if my children were of college age, I would have no hesitation in supporting their attendance in this setting.’