The school inspector’s report described the school as ‘a calm and purposeful place to learn’ with children having ‘a strong start to their education.’
The school underwent inspection late November last year, with the official report now published online.
Headteacher, Suzy Dyter, said: ‘We are delighted by the outcome of the inspection, especially the recognition given in the report of the school’s values.’
The inspectors describe the values of ‘joy, love, respect, forgiveness, perseverance, and truthfulness’ as being ‘clear in all that pupils of St Rumon’s do.’ There was also acknowledgement of teachers and support colleagues, going ‘above and beyond to help their children.’
Mrs Dyter went on to thank everyone within the school community, for their contribution and support, saying, ‘With St Rumon’s and St Peter’s both receiving a judgement of ‘Good’ this year, the Tavistock Church School’ s Federation can be confident that all their children are able to thrive throughout their primary school journey.’
St Ruman’s Infant School is part of St Christopher Multi Academy Trust, a community of primary schools across Exeter, East Devon, Torbay, and Plymouth The inspectors found the relationship between the school’s leadership team and the Trust as ‘working successfully’.
Jo Evans, CEO for St Christopher’s Trust said: ‘It’s fantastic to know that children at St Rumon’s are flourishing. Across all aspects of the Trust, we work collaboratively to enable every school to be a wonderful place of learning for both pupils and staff. With 19 quite different primary schools in our Trust, we are fortunate to have an extensive range of skills and expertise to draw on. We see the commitment to working in partnership as a key component of our increasing success.
St Rumon’s Infant School is part of the Tavistock community, currently serving about 100 children and feeds into St Peter’s Junior School, Tavistock. Both schools form the Tavistock Church Schools Federation.
In July 2015 the school joined with St Christopher’s Multi-Academy Trust