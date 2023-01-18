Jo Evans, CEO for St Christopher’s Trust said: ‘It’s fantastic to know that children at St Rumon’s are flourishing. Across all aspects of the Trust, we work collaboratively to enable every school to be a wonderful place of learning for both pupils and staff. With 19 quite different primary schools in our Trust, we are fortunate to have an extensive range of skills and expertise to draw on. We see the commitment to working in partnership as a key component of our increasing success.