Children who receive benefit-related free school meals can take part in four days of activities over the Easter Holidays under Devon County Council’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.
The programme is for five to 16-year-olds and offers free activities and healthy meals during the holidays, including a range of indoor and outdoor activities including sport and art from over 50 activity providers.
Parents or guardians of eligible children will have received a unique HAF code from their school or direct to their mailbox, which can be given to their chosen HAF provider.
Visit the Devon County Council website using link: shorturl.at/denD3 for more information.